Bobby Lashley will defend the WWE Title against Goldberg at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view event.

The early betting odds are out for the match and lists Lashley as the 1/6 favorite to retain the title while Goldberg is the 7/2 underdog, according to Sky Bet

WWE SummerSlam takes place on Saturday, August 21 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium on Peacock.