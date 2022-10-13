Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Toronto was headlined by PAC defending his All-Atlantic championship against Orange Cassidy, the second time O.C. has challenged for the title over the last month.

The match was as competitive a contest as you can imagine from these two, with the Canadian crowd as hot as they’ve been all night. The BASTARD went to use the ring-bell hammer like he has been over the past month, but referee Bryce Remsburg caught him in the act. This led to Cassidy hitting a flurry of Superman punches to become the second-ever All Atlantic champion.

Highlights from the bout can be found below.

