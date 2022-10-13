Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Toronto was headlined by PAC defending his All-Atlantic championship against Orange Cassidy, the second time O.C. has challenged for the title over the last month.
The match was as competitive a contest as you can imagine from these two, with the Canadian crowd as hot as they’ve been all night. The BASTARD went to use the ring-bell hammer like he has been over the past month, but referee Bryce Remsburg caught him in the act. This led to Cassidy hitting a flurry of Superman punches to become the second-ever All Atlantic champion.
Highlights from the bout can be found below.
.@orangecassidy goes in for the kill! It's #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/SaVynUBT9P
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 13, 2022
The brain of PAC rattled by @orangecassidy! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/GVCB8xqlRK
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 13, 2022
No hammer for you, says @DanhausenAD! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/kjJHzA5N6z
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 13, 2022
#AndNEW!!!@orangecassidy is your NEW #AEW All-Atlantic Champion!#AEWDynamite @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/7CtOMYz5Hk
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 13, 2022
Full results to tonight’s AEW Dynamite can be found here.