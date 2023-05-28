Orange Cassidy opens up about his AEW International Championship reign.

Cassidy recently appeared on the Casulal Conversations with The Classic program to hype up this evening’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view event in Las Vegas, where he will be defending the belt against 20-other superstars in a Blackjack Battle Royal. During the interview, the champ was asked to give his thoughts about his run, which began last year after he dethroned PAC. He says he wasn’t entirely sure what to do with the title once he won it.

When I beat Pac for it in October last year, it was called the All-Atlantic [Championship], and then we decided to level it up and make it the International Championship. I didn’t really know what to do with it. I didn’t know what it was. My only goal was to beat Pac, and I did. When I beat him, I had this All-Atlantic Championship.

Cassidy later states that he wanted to be a fighting champion and defend the belt as often as possible, something he has done successfully 21 times. He hopes that his incredible run has created an identity for the International Championship going forward.

So didn’t really have an identity to me, so I wanted to do with it what I do with everything. I just wanted to fight whoever, wherever, and whenever. I have been, and I hope it has that identity now, and I hope wrestling fans were able to see people that they usually wouldn’t see wrestle for a championship on AEW television.

Cassidy’s AEW International Championship won’t be the only title on the line at tonight’s Double or Nothing. You can check out the full card to the show here.

