Orange Cassidy discusses his deep respect for Jon Moxley.

The top AEW star lost his International Championship to the Death Rider at this past Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view in Chicago, ending an impressive reign that included 31 successful defenses in just under a year. Cassidy spoke about the match with Moxley during an interview with Sports Illustrated, where he joked about not getting Moxley to bleed.

It wasn’t for lack of trying. But for a guy who bleeds as much as Jon, I couldn’t get him to. I don’t know what that says about me.

Cassidy reminds fans that Moxley put AEW on his shoulders at times when the company needed a leader. He says that because of that he has a deep respect for the new International Champion.

That’s the guy who put AEW on his shoulders when we needed carrying. The respect I have for Jon Moxley is immense. He leads by example, and his presence and actions make us better professional wrestlers and better people. Yes, when you’re in a ring with him, you’re going to bleed.

Even though he lost at All Out the AEW fans showered Cassidy with praise for his incredible fighting spirit over the last year. He credits the fans for supporting him and helping him become one of AEW’s biggest success stories.

My trajectory through AEW is only because of the AEW fans. I appreciated the moment they gave me. They did that for me, but it wasn’t just for me. It was for them, too. They’re the reason I was covered in blood. I wrestle for them. They make our company run, and I don’t think we give enough credit for what they do.

The full interview can be found here.