Page was part of the WWE Backstage special on FS1 where she talked about Goldberg challenging Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title at Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.

According to the former WWE Divas Champion, she doesn’t think the WWE Hall of Famer should be in this title match.

“Honestly, like I’m a fan of Goldberg, right,” said Paige. “I just don’t feel like he should be in this kinda thing. I think Drew has been having this massive buildup over the last year. He’s been completely carrying as the babyface of the company. I think he’s been doing so freaking well. Then you’ve got people who have been there for a long time who want to have that opportunity and unfortunately, they’re not getting it. I just don’t feel like it’s needed and I don’t think he should be the one to, at least, win it.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc