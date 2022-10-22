According to Lutte, Pierre Carl Ouellet (PCO) has signed a new deal with Impact Wrestling.

The 54-year-old is in the midst of a career resurgence, and the next year of his career will see him stay with Impact.

The report stated the deal will see him under contract until October 31, 2023, and he will have his own makeup artist provided by Impact to enhance the Frankenstein-esque persona he portrays.