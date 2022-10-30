WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network, and Peacock have added a new compilation.

It’s titled, The Best Of WWE: Halloween Havoc’s Most Hellacious Matches. It has various women’s matches.

This special is hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and runs for three hours. Here is the synopsis:

“Hulk Hogan, Cactus Jack, Johnny Gargano and others Superstars of past and present face off in hellacious Halloween Havoc showdowns such as the Texas Death Match, Sumo Monster Truck Match and Devil’s Playground Match.”

Check out the playlist here. Below are the matches:

Steve Austin vs. Dustin Rhodes – WCW Halloween Havoc 1991

Ricky The Dragon Steamboat vs. Brian Pillman – WCW Halloween Havoc 1992

Coal Miner’s Glove Match: Sting vs. Jake Roberts – WCW Halloween Havoc 1992

Texas Death Match: Vader vs. Cactus Jack – WCW Halloween Havoc 1993

Sumo Monster Truck Match: The Giant vs. Hulk Hogan – WCW Halloween Havoc 1995

The Giant vs. Hulk Hogan – WCW Halloween Havoc 1995

Rey Mysterio vs. Dean Malenko – WCW Halloween Havoc 1996

Devil’s Playground Match: Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest – NXT Halloween Havoc 2020

Tables, Ladders, and Scares Match: Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae – NXT Halloween Havoc 2020

Bron Breakker vs. Tommaso Ciampa – NXT Halloween Havoc 2021

https://twitter.com/WWENetwork/status/1586060795309441024