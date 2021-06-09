There’s said to be a feeling among some within WWE that Aleister Black (Tommy End) should be brought back.

Black was released back on June 2 along with several other WWE Superstars, as a part of budget cuts. PWInsider now reports that in certain corners of the company there has been talk that Black was cut prematurely, and a push for WWE officials to bring him back.

It was noted that as of the shock of the recent WWE releases starts to wear off, there’s a feeling that out of everyone released on June 2, Black was “cut too soon” and was more the victim of broken promises and the start-stop creative process, more than anything he did on his own.

It remains to be seen if WWE will bring Black back, but he has revealed that there were creative plans for him when he was released, past the SmackDown arrival he made in late May to attack Big E.

Black is reportedly under a 90-day non-compete clause with WWE, which would expire on Tuesday, August 31. He has talked about potential post-WWE match-ups and seems excited for his future. Black’s first post-WWE booking was announced on Tuesday, as noted here.

Stay tuned for more.

