WWE RAW Superstar Keith Lee is currently in Phoenix for tonight’s SummerSlam go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX, according to PWInsider. It looks like he will be working another dark match tonight.

Toni Storm is also in Phoenix for tonight’s SmackDown. Storm made her blue brand debut back on the July 23 episode, with a win over Zelina Vega, but she has not been used since.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair has also been spotted in Phoenix for tonight’s SmackDown. As noted, she and Sasha Banks missed last week’s non-televised live events, and there was some concern that their SummerSlam match might be pulled, but the match is on and scheduled for tomorrow night.

Finally, WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie is also at tonight’s SmackDown and will likely be appearing on the show.

