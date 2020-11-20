As noted earlier, Big E has been planned for the final spot on the Men’s Team SmackDown for WWE Survivor Series. It was expected that Big E’s spot will be confirmed on tonight’s go-home edition of SmackDown, but now plans may be changing.

It was just reported by Fightful Select that WWE officials have had talks this afternoon about possibly giving the final Men’s Team SmackDown spot to Otis instead of Big E.

Big E’s qualifying match was set to air last week but it was cut due to time constraints. Now they are re-considering his spot after last week’s qualifying match was scrapped.

On a related note, there has been some fan speculation that WWE NXT Superstar Rhea Ripley may get one of the two final spots on the Women’s Team SmackDown. The speculation comes after it was just reported that Ripley is headed to the main roster soon. Fightful Select reports that if Ripley is to be added to Team SmackDown, it could be a late surprise on Sunday and not something confirmed on tonight’s SmackDown as tentative plans called for Bayley and Natalya to be added to the Women’s Team SmackDown for Sunday’s pay-per-view.

The 5-man blue brand team currently has Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens and King Baron Corbin as confirmed participants. The 5-woman team currently has Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott as confirmed names.

Stay tuned for updates.

