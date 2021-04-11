New WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair was overcome with emotion after being taken backstage following her big WrestleMania 37 Night One win over Sasha Banks.

As seen below, WWE released video of Belair’s first moments as champion. There’s also footage of husband Montez Ford celebrating with Belair as she returned backstage. As noted before, Ford ran to the ring after WrestleMania went off the air, celebrating with his wife and putting her on his shoulders.

Belair also appeared on the WWE Watch Along stream as soon as she got backstage. You can also see footage of that appearance below.

“It’s just an amazing feeling,” Belair said. “I knew I had to give it my all, Sasha Banks is amazing and I can’t thank her enough. I love competition and she brought it. I wanted to face the best Sasha Banks and I had to bring my best. I will say I am ready for a rematch because I want to prove that tonight… I want to cement it, that I am the EST of WWE.”

Belair also thanked Triple H and Vince McMahon for the opportunity. You can see her first post-match interview below.

Regarding Banks, a fan posted footage of The Boss struggling to hide her excitement while recovering at ringside as Belair first celebrated the win. That footage went viral after the show and you can see it below. Also below is a shot of Banks’ ribs after taking the hair strike towards the end of the match.

Look at Sasha Banks struggling to hide her joy while selling at ringside as Bianca Belair celebrated her victory in the ring. The smile says it all. Amazing. ❤️pic.twitter.com/y8zMmH4LJc — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) April 11, 2021

Guys, getting whipped with Bianca Belair's hair is no joke at all. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Wv19vqobL9 — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) April 11, 2021

