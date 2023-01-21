Pro Wrestling NOAH star Kaito Kiyomiya has issued a challenge to face NJPW’s Kazuchika Okada.

Kiyomiya, the current reigning GHC Heavyweight Champion, called out Okada, the current reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, at this morning’s Wrestling Kingdom 17 in Yokohama Arena. The two men were tagging against each other in a match that also featured Togi Makabe and Yoshiki Inamura when Kiyomiya attacked Okada during a rest hold, an action that led to a brawl and the matchup being ruled a no-contest.

Kaito Kiyomiya BOOTS Okada in the F*CKING FACE at today’s Wrestle Kingdom Day 2 (01.21.2023)pic.twitter.com/u1d3Z6RJhD — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) January 21, 2023

When things settled Kiyomiya officially challenged the Rainmaker to a future showdown.

At this point it is not currently known when this inter-promotional matchup would take place.