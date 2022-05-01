Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for last week’s episodes of Raw and SmackDown. Check it out below.
RAW:
-The Randy Orton celebration, along with the ensuing eight-man tag, was produced by Jamie Noble and Ariya Daivari.
-Molly Holly and Shawn Daivari produced the Bianca Belair vs. Sonya Deville matchup.
-Shane Helms produced the Veer squash match.
-Adam Pearce produced the Arm Wrestling Challenge between Bobby Lashley and Omos.
-Dana Brooke/Reggie vs. Akira Tozawa/Tamina produced by Kenny Dykstra
-Petey Williams produced the Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor match.
-The Miz TV segment and the Miz Mustafa Ali matchup was produced by Abyss and Joe Hennig.
SMACKDOWN:
-Abyss and Chris Park produced the cage match between Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn
-The Happy Talk Segment was produced by Adam Pearce and Curtis Axel
-Ricochet vs. Shanky was produced by Shawn Daivari
-Molly Holly produced the Raquel Rodriguez debut
-The Tag Team Title Unification Signing was produced by Michael Hayes & Ariya Daivari
-Tyson Kidd produced the Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler singles-match.
– New Day/Butch/Sheamus/Ridge Holland was produced by Jamie Noble & Shane Helms
– Petey Williams produced Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi, as well as Aliya vs. Charlotte