Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for last week’s episodes of Raw and SmackDown. Check it out below.

RAW:

-The Randy Orton celebration, along with the ensuing eight-man tag, was produced by Jamie Noble and Ariya Daivari.

-Molly Holly and Shawn Daivari produced the Bianca Belair vs. Sonya Deville matchup.

-Shane Helms produced the Veer squash match.

-Adam Pearce produced the Arm Wrestling Challenge between Bobby Lashley and Omos.

-Dana Brooke/Reggie vs. Akira Tozawa/Tamina produced by Kenny Dykstra

-Petey Williams produced the Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor match.

-The Miz TV segment and the Miz Mustafa Ali matchup was produced by Abyss and Joe Hennig.

SMACKDOWN:

-Abyss and Chris Park produced the cage match between Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn

-The Happy Talk Segment was produced by Adam Pearce and Curtis Axel

-Ricochet vs. Shanky was produced by Shawn Daivari

-Molly Holly produced the Raquel Rodriguez debut

-The Tag Team Title Unification Signing was produced by Michael Hayes & Ariya Daivari

-Tyson Kidd produced the Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler singles-match.

– New Day/Butch/Sheamus/Ridge Holland was produced by Jamie Noble & Shane Helms

– Petey Williams produced Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi, as well as Aliya vs. Charlotte