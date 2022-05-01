Below are the results to today’s WWE house show from Leipzig Germany, which featured a number of top stars in action including Drew McIntyre, Gunther, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Ricochet, and more. (Special thanks to WrestlingBodySlam.Com)

-Ricochet defeated Butch to retain the Intercontinental title

-Charlotte Flair defeated Shotiz & Aliyah to retain the SmackDown women’s title

-Rk-Bro defeated The Usos

-Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Ridge Holland

-Gunther defeated Sami Zayn

-Sasha Banks/Naomi defeated Natalya/Shayna Baszler to retain the women’s tag team titles

-Drew McIntyre defeated Bobby Lashley in the main event