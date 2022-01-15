Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for this week’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw. Check it out below.

-Pat Buck and WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes were listed as producers for the Brock Lesnar/Bobby Lashley face-off, as well as the Seth Rollins promo.

-Kenny Dykstra and Shane Helms produced the Alpha Academy and RK-Bro tag team match that resulted in a tag title change.

-The six-man tag team match between the Street Profits & Damian Priest versus Bobby Roode, Apollo Crews, and Dolph Ziggler was produced by Abyss.

-Adam Pearce produced the Omos squash match and the Cutting Edge segment with Edge and Beth Phoenix.

-WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly was listed as the producer for Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H.

-The producers for the Austin Theory and AJ Styles match was Jamie Noble and Petey Williams.

-Tyson Kidd and Shawn Daivari were listed as producers for Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan and the Becky Lynch promo.