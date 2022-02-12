Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for this past Monday’s (February 7th) edition of WWE Monday Night Raw. Check it out below.

-The Quiz Bowl segment was produced by Abyss, who also produced the Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits tag bout.

-AJ Style vs. Damian Priest was produced by Petey Williams.

-Adam Pearce was listed as the producer for the Miz TV segment, as well as the Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz matchup.

-Molly Holly was listed as the producer for Nikki ASH vs. Bianca Belair.

-The promo segment featuring Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita was produced by Jason Jordan.

-Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan was produced by Shawn Daivari.

-Shane “Hurricane” Helms was the listed producer for Austin Theory vs. Kevin Owens.

-Jamie Noble and Kenny Dykstra teamed up to produce the Riddle vs. Seth Rollins match, and the RKBRo vs. Rollins & Owens tag match.