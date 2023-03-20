AEW has announced nine matches for tonight’s Dark: Elevation episode.

Tonight’s Elevation will feature a ROH Proving Ground Match as Taylor Rising looks to earn a future title shot from ROH Women’s World Champion Athena. Dustin Rhodes and Keith Lee will team up for the second time after previously defeating Parker Boudreaux and Swerve Strickland on the March 3 Rampage.

Tonight’s Elevation was taped last Wednesday from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Spoilers can be found here. Below is the announced line-up for tonight:

* Proving Ground Match: ROH Women’s World Champion Athena vs. Taylor Rising

* Emi Sakura vs. Zoe Sager

* Skye Blue vs. TFA

* Brandon Cutler vs. Jason Geiger

* Jake Hager vs. Adam Knight

* Top Flight vs. Michael Allen Richard Clark and Shaun Moore

* The Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds) vs. Ari Daivari and Tony Nese

* Dustin Rhodes and Keith Lee vs Jessie V and Levi Night

* Matt Hardy, Ethan Page and Isiah Kassidy vs. Massive Damage, Sebastian Wolfe and Mo Jabari

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

