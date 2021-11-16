RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton is set to break the record for most WWE/WWF pay-per-view appearances when he and Riddle face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos at Survivor Series this Sunday.

Orton is currently tied with WWE Hall of Famer Kane at 176 pay-per-view matches, according to date from The Internet Wrestling Database.

The Undertaker is next with 174 matches, WWE Hall of Famer Triple H has 173, John Cena has 163, Chris Jericho has 144, Big Show has 142, WWE Hall of Famer Edge has 135, The Miz has 121, and Kofi Kingston rounds out the top 10 with 117.

Orton made his WWE pay-per-view debut at the 2003 SummerSlam event, competing in the Elimination Chamber match that saw Triple H retain the World Heavyweight Title over Orton, Chris Jericho, and WWE Hall of Famers Bill Goldberg, Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nash.

