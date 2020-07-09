Renee Young Comments on Having the Coronavirus, Wearing Masks

WWE on-air talent Renee Young took to Twitter this week and advised fans to wear a mask during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As we’ve noted, Renee confirmed last month that she had tested positive for COVID-19. She indicated in her tweet that the experience has not been pleasant.

“Just a friendly little reminder: wearing a mask can literally be saving yours or someone else’s life. As someone that’s had covid- trust me, you don’t want it. Be safe. Take care of each other,” she wrote.

There’s no word yet on when Renee will be brought back to work, but we will keep you updated. You can see her full tweet below:

Just a friendly little reminder: wearing a mask can literally be saving yours or someone else’s life. As someone that’s had covid- trust me, you don’t want it. Be safe. Take care of each other. — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) July 9, 2020

