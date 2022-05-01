The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) In Too Deep event that took place on Saturday night from The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey, courtesy of Wrestling-News.Net:
- Scramble Match: Gringo Loco defeated Shane Mercer, Drago Kid, Dante Leon, Axton Ray, Jimmy Lloyd, and ASF
- Intergender Match: Jordan Oliver defeated Masha Slamovich
- Alex Zayne defeated ACH
- Second Gear Crew (AJ Gray, Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) defeated Grim Reefer, Allie Katch & Effy
- Blake Christian defeated Biff Busick
- ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey defeated Joey Janela
- GCW Tournament Of Survival 7 Qualifying Match: ‘Hoodfoot’ Mo Atlas defeated AKIRA
- GCW Tournament Of Survival 7 Qualifying Match: SLADE defeated Sawyer Wreck
- GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match: John Wayne Murdoch (c) defeated Cole Radrick