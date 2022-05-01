The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) In Too Deep event that took place on Saturday night from The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey, courtesy of Wrestling-News.Net:

Scramble Match: Gringo Loco defeated Shane Mercer, Drago Kid, Dante Leon, Axton Ray, Jimmy Lloyd, and ASF

Intergender Match: Jordan Oliver defeated Masha Slamovich

Alex Zayne defeated ACH

Second Gear Crew (AJ Gray, Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) defeated Grim Reefer, Allie Katch & Effy

Blake Christian defeated Biff Busick

‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey defeated Joey Janela

GCW Tournament Of Survival 7 Qualifying Match: ‘Hoodfoot’ Mo Atlas defeated AKIRA

GCW Tournament Of Survival 7 Qualifying Match: SLADE defeated Sawyer Wreck

GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match: John Wayne Murdoch (c) defeated Cole Radrick