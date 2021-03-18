During her appearance on Grit and Glory, Rhea Ripley spoke on being inspired by Rey Mysterio. Here’s what she had to say:

I mean, my parents have always been a big one for me. They have gone through so many struggles that I have witnessed, and they just kept going and going and going. They’ve supported me and my sister through everything, no matter what. If I had to say a wrestler, I would probably say Rey Mysterio. I loved Rey Mysterio growing up. I had a poster of him on my wall, and I would dress up like him. I made the pants and everything. I remember sitting down and watching him when I was younger, and because of his stature and his height, he had to overcome so much. And it really just inspired me in a way. He was one of the main reasons why I kept watching wrestling and why I’m sitting here today. He’s incredible.

You can check out the clip HERE.

Credit: Grit and Glory. H/T 411Mania.