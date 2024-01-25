Ricky Starks cannot be fooled.

The AEW star and current reigning tag team champion spoke with Gabby AF about one of the company’s biggest mysteries, the identity of The Devil. The big surprised ended up happening at Worlds End, when Adam Cole revealed himself to be The Devil and betrayed his friend, MJF, shortly after the Salt of the Earth lost the world title to Samoa Joe.

Yeah, I’ve been knew. I put it together. I watch a lot enough true crime movies and documentaries, I put it together within the second week. So yeah, I been knew. It was no big shock to me.

While Starks may have figured out who The Devil was he will now need to put his focus on Sting and Darby Allin, who will challenge him and Big Bill for the AEW tag team titles on the February 7th episode of AEW Dynamite. You can read about that here.