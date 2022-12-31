Serving as a guest on “Casual Conversations with The Classic,” Ricky Starks discussed his promo segment with AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF on the December 7th edition of Dynamite.

MJF called Starks a dollar-store version of “The Rock.” Starks called him “Maxipad” and a bootleg Roddy Piper.

Starks won the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal to earn a shot at the AEW World Championship. MJF ended up beating him the week after the promo segment. Here are the highlights:

The promo:

“For as important as it was to do that promo, I sure did take a gamble by just going out there and winging it,” Starks said.

Losing the match:

“Having the opportunity to wrestle for the AEW Championship was extremely important to me because it was more of a validation in my head,” Starks said. “It was more of like, ‘What have you been waiting on? What took you so long,’ type thing, you know what I’m saying?”

His future goals:

“I would love to win the TNT Championship if I don’t get to the AEW Championship first,” Starks said.

