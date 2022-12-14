AEW superstar Ricky Starks recently spoke with Comicbook.com to hype this evening’s Winter Is Coming television special, where the Absolute One will challenge MJF for the AEW world heavyweight championship. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Recalls wrestling MJF on the indies in front of 100 people:

I saw a picture earlier today, me and him in the ring, and it did dawn on us. A few years ago, we were on the indies in front of 100 people. And now we’re doing it on live TV and in front of millions. It is cool in that sense, but at the same time, to me, it should have already happened. That’s how I think about it, as well. This already should have been happening.

How winning the World Title Eliminator tournament was a battle in itself:

Honestly, that one was a battle in itself. There’s some things I had to deal with going through. It was rough, and it was tough for me. I do take that as a big sign of like, ‘Wow, look what I can do in light of all of these situations.

Says he is feeling 100% for tonight’s title showdown: