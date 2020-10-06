WWE star Riddick Moss issued a lengthy statement on his Instagram last night announcing to fans that he’s torn his ACL will be out of action for some time. The former 24/7 also reveals that he’s been working through the injury on Main Event and Raw Underground, where he has yet to be defeated. Moss later commends himself for showing incredible resiliency, and promises to come back stronger than ever from his recovery.

Over the past 2 months, Riddick Moss has gone undefeated in both #RawUnderground and the #WWEThunderdome, showing elite power, speed, agility, and explosion. While training, I’ve squatted 500, deadlifted 600, and broad jumped over 10’.

I have done all of this with a torn ACL.

When you have such high expectations for yourself, it’s hard to exceed them. But damn… even I was impressed with Riddy Mo on this one. 100% real talk, I don’t know of anyone else who could’ve done all of this. I am everything I’ve said I am – best athlete in the industry, Baddest MoFo on the Show, and a true Outlier. It speaks to my unmatched training, world-class athleticism, and extraordinary toughness. In other words, it’s a testament to the Riddick Regimen. And if you didn’t already believe in the Regimen, just wait til you see THIS comeback.