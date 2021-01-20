WWE NXT star Ridge Holland has been sidelined since October after undergoing surgery due to him breaking his left ankle, dislocating his kneecap and rupturing a patellar tendon.
He gave some comments about it while speaking with Telegraph & Argus, which has a feature on him.
“My injury happened when an opponent dived out of the ring onto me, as I tried to catch him I broke and dislocated my left ankle and dislocated my knee cap and ruptured the patellar tendon on the right leg. It was a freak injury. The recovery is going well, the medical staff are top notch and have got me well on the road to coming back.”