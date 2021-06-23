WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi was a featured panelist at Steel City Comic Con to discuss a number of different topics, including what he thinks of the current storyline between Universal champion Roman Reigns and the Usos, and how he wants the rest of 2 Cool to be inducted into the Hall of Fame alongside him. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he’s loving the storyline between the Usos and Roman Reigns because it reflects their real life:

Well, first of all I’m proud of them [The Usos & Roman Reigns]. We know where they come from, what bloodline that they represent and these boys here and Roman, they’re all trained professionally and to be able to see your family members headline SmackDown, headline WrestleMania, headline Monday Night Raw, it’s a beautiful thing, it’s prideful for us, because they came in during the time after the mighty Yokozuna. If you guys haven’t had the chance to see the absolutely tremendous documentary that WWE had put together on the mighty Yokozuna, check it out. But, these guys come in from a family behind us, from a family that’s from Umaga to Yokozuna, The Rock, I mean the list goes on and to be able to see your kids and your nephew out there doing it out there and representing and holding it down, it’s a beautiful thing. I think the storylines they’re going through as of now, I think it’s beautiful. It’s not a story, that’s really them. They’ve been fighting like that since they were kids in the backyard and now to be able to do that on-camera and get paid for it, I’d say it’s a beautiful thing. Samoan Dynasty is winning.

How he believes the rest of 2 Cool (Scotty 2 Hotty and Christopher Lawler) should be inducted into the Hall of Fame:

Well I miss them [Scotty 2 Hotty & Brian Christopher Lawler]. You know, for the record, I think 2 Cool should be [in] the WWE Hall Of Fame. They were a big part of the Attitude Era and they were a big part of my career as well.

