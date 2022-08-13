On the latest edition of Oh You Didn’t Know podcast WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg spoke about Vince McMahon banning certain words when he was in charge, and how doing so helped the former multi-time tag champion expand his vocabulary. Highlights from the episode can be found below.

Says Vince McMahon banning words forced him to expand his vocabulary:

“People always made fun of Vince banning words. For me, and this is straight from my heart and straight from my brain, he taught me a ton of words, and he extended my vocabulary,” said Road Dogg. Because he would not let you say certain things. So you had to find other ways to say it and I think he thought there was a negative connotation against wrestling, and the wrestling world, and wrestlers. So he created World Wrestling Entertainment and has WWE Superstars, you know what I mean? There’s nothing wrong with that. I think if it’s your company, you can definitely call your people whatever you want. I think he thought it brought it up to a classier level. I don’t disagree with him.”

How he understands why people were frustrated with the bans but understood why McMahon

“So I totally get where Vince is on the talent and on and on the banning of words. Now you can say, ‘wrestler,’ okay? Do you know what I mean? Like, I don’t understand, — I get it. There have been several times, believe me, I thought, ‘How frivolous is this? I can’t say the stinkin’ word in his presence.’ Like, but in all actuality, looking back, I learned a ton of words. I learned what ‘abeyance’ meant because he wasn’t going to say ‘held up.’ Sometimes, I actually think he loved it doing that because everybody would learn a new word.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)