Robbie Eagles has his eyes set on wrestling on the one of the biggest shows of the summer.

The NJPW star spoke with Keepin It Strong Style about potentially wrestling on the Forbidden Door 2 card, which takes place on June 25th in Toronto and already features some blockbuster matchups. When Eagles was asked about whether or not he will be on the card the high-flying Aussie had this to say.

Who knows, fellas? I can’t spill any beans. It’s definitely something that’s been on my list since Super Juniors last year. It’s just unfortunate that Wheeler Yuta’s not the Pure Champion anymore because he still owes me a title shot. Whether he’s got a championship belt around his waist, I’m still gonna demand that he owes me a title shot. He can get it to me however he likes.

