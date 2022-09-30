Robert Roode took to Instagram today and indicated that he has been suffering from an injury.

Roode posted a photo of Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, Alabama and said he was heading back home after what he hopes is a successful trip to the facility. Roode also thanked Southlake and Andrew Sports Medicine, which often takes care of injured WWE Superstars.

“Heading home after what is hoped to be a successful trip to Birmingham AL . Big thank you to @southlakeortho and @andrews_sports_medicine for taking great care of me this week. Especially to the first class medical staff of Dr Micheal Ellerbusch , Dr Andrew Cordover and Dr Charles Carnel,” he wrote.

Roode attached another photo with the post that indicates he underwent surgery, but he did not elaborate on why he was visiting the doctors, or why he has been out of the ring.

Roode has not wrestled since losing to Omos at the WWE live event in Amarillo, TX on June 25. His last TV match was the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the April 1 SmackDown, and his last singles TV match was the loss to WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker on March 22.

There’s no word yet on when Roode will be back in action, but we will keep you updated.

You can see Roode’s full Instagram post below:

