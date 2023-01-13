Rocky Romero loves getting to work with the Best Friends in AEW.

The NJPW star and liaison between the two companies recently spoke with Fightful about this topic, which included Romero praising the work of the current reigning All-Atlantic champion, Orange Cassidy. Check out what Romero had to say about OC, Chuck, and Trent in the highlights below.

On getting to work with the Best Friends in AEW:

Getting to see Sue a little more often, which is always nice. My mom and Sue are really good friends on Facebook. They send each other stuff, it’s really cute. ‘Did you see what Sue posted?’ ‘No,’ then she shows it to me and it’s awesome. Not only do I get to work with Trent, which is awesome, he’s one of my very best friends in the whole business and I love wrestling with him and working with him, but also I got to work with Orange Cassidy and Big Chuck. I’ve been lucky. I enjoy that I get to do fun stuff and show up on AEW and work with these guys.

How dynamic of a performer Orange Cassidy is: