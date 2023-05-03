Rocky Romero opens up about his relationship with Lucha Libre AAA WorldWide and CMLL.

The NJPW star appeared on the Comedy Store Wrestling program to talk about his time working for the two top Mexico-based promotions, and how the politics of AAA specifically have made it difficult for him to ever want to work there again.

I’m definitely not working with AAA, I have no interest in working with AAA. I worked there in 2010ish, I jumped from CMLL to AAA. I can’t say that, never say never because it’s wrestling, I can’t say that I ever want to go back, to be honest. Not my favorite place to wrestle. With that being said, I know the politics between AAA wrestlers who are even contracted to AEW has been an issue in the past. Last year, Andrade, who is a contracted AEW wrestler, who wrestled in AAA three or four times that year, it was an issue for him to be on Forbidden Door. It sucks, but it is what it is.

The former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion later refers to the AAA and CMLL relationship as the real Forbidden Door of professional wrestling.

I’m doing my best to try and bridge the world of professional wrestling and get some of these old ideas and the way they’ve been practicing business for the last 30 or 40 years, I’m trying to see if there isn’t a little leverage or opening. The real forbidden door is CMLL and AAA. Not saying they need to work together, but smooth things over a little bit to where there’s a little more leniency, especially with something like this.

Elsewhere in the interview, Romero mentioned how NJPW has an open door policy and that if there are unhappy talents anywhere, especially in WWE, they can always come work in Japan. You can read about that here.

