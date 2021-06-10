ROH TV opens with a package for Survival of the Fittest.

Quinn McKay welcomes us to ROH TV. She runs down the Survival of the Fittest brackets and introduces us to our first match.

Match: Rey Horus vs Demonic Flamita

Flamita, now going by Demonic Flamita, says that hell has arrived to ROH, and hell’s name is Flamita.

Rey Horus says that he’s had enough of Flamita, and that he’s going to show him that he has a bad side too. After Flamita, he’s going for the ROH title.

Along with his new name, Demonic Flamita has a new entrance and theme song portraying a bunch of demonic imagery. Rey Horus comes out to a new theme as well. We go to commercial.

Back from break, Horus offers his hand but Flamita smacks it away, so code of honor is not adhered to here.

Horus backs Flamita into a corner and the referee forces him to let Flamita go. They lock up and this time Flamita gets Horus into the corner. The referee breaks it up as well. Flamita pretends to be respectfully letting him free, then kicks him when his guard is down.

We get some high speed lucha action which Horus maintains control of. Horus gets flipped onto the apron. Flamita bounces off the ropes and spears Horus off the apron onto the floor as they both go crashing down.

Flamita beats Horus around the floor. Horus gets Flamita to his knees. He runs into the ring, bounces off the ropes, and hits a suicide dive into Flamita that sends him falling over a chair.

Horus charges Flamita, but he turns it into a standing Spanish Fly. He rolls Horus into the ring, then goes off the turnbuckle with a huge frogsplash. He only gets a two as we go to commercials.

Back from break, Horus nails a sunset flip powerbomb. Flamita starts fighting back and hits a leaping tornada DDT that plants Horus’s head. He goes for the pin but gets a near-fall. The commentators are shocked.

Horus recovers, but Flamita attempts to gorilla press slam him. Horus reverses it in mid-air and gets a tornado DDT of his own. He only get a 2-count also. Horus is visibly frustrated now.

Flamita dodges offense and gets Horus up with a muscle buster. Flamita follows through with a codebreaker, then rolls him up for a quick victory.

Winner: Demonic Flamita

Flamita thinks its funny and celebrates his win on the turnbuckle. Flamita will be in the finals for the Survival of the Fittest. He casually walks on Horus’s face as we go to commercial.

We get a promo for the match between Brian Johnson and Sledge.

Match: Silas Young vs. Josh Woods

The commentators note that this match has an extended 30-minute time limit. We get a pretaped promo from Silas saying that he already beat him once, and changing the rules to a Pure match won’t make a difference. A pretape for Josh Woods (now sporting a buzzcut) says that tonight will prove he’s the better wrestler.

Code of honor is adhered to, but Silas Young doesn’t let go immediately. They lock up, but Silas hip-tosses Woods to his knees. They lock up again, but this time Woods hip-tosses him.

Both men exchange holds while rolling on the mat for several minutes. Silas gets to his feet and stops the momentum. He tells Woods that he was just trying to teach him a lesson and offers his hand to shake. Woods looks reluctant but eventually does shake his hand, but Silas grabs him and puts him into a headlock. Silas uses a closed fist strike while the referee wasn’t looking, but that only angered Woods. Silas walks to him to attack, but Woods pounds Silas’s face with a closed fist right in front of the referee. Woods is given a warning for breaking the rules.

Once again both men trade holds in the middle of the ring. Silas begins laying into Woods with some strikes. Woods takes it in the corner and asks, “is that it?” Silas obliges and nails Woods some more. Woods tries to fight back but Silas sees it coming and begins clotheslining Woods repeatedly in the corner.

The battle onto the apron, Woods tries to German Suplex him to the outside, but Silas holds onto the ropes and the referee forces him to release. Woods backs away, but Silas hits a DDT onto the apron.

Back inside the ring, Woods catches Silas on his shoulders and tries to carry him to the middle of the ring but Silas grabs onto the ropes and fights off. The referee forces Woods to release him. Silas has used all three of his rope breaks now.

Silas gets to his feet and hits an Anarchist Suplex. He pins Woods and nearly gets a three, but Woods gets his foot on the rope. Woods has used his first break.

Both men battle it out in the ring. Silas hits the Pittsburg Plunge but Woods rolls him through and applies an ankle lock. Silas has nowhere to go and has no more rope breaks to use. Silas grabs the ropes but realizes its not going to do him any good and taps out.

Winner: Josh “The Goods” Woods

After the match, Woods offers to help Silas to his feet, but Silas gets up on his own. Woods keeps his hand extended, and with some struggle, Silas slaps the hand with a little respect and walks away for Woods to celebrate.