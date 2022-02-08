WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons has been announced for the next episode of Broken Skull Sessions on Peacock and the WWE Network.

WWE announced today that Simmons will be interviewed by WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin for the next Broken Skull Sessions episode, which will air on Friday, February 18. This is the day before the WWE Elimination Chamber event.

Austin responded to WWE’s announcement and wrote, “Hell Yeah!!”

WWE just premiered a Broken Skull Sessions episode with Austin and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch last month.

Stay tuned for more. You can see a photo of Austin and Simmons below:

