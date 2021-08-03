Ronda Rousey took to Twitter today and lashed out at WWE fans over Bray Wyatt’s recent departure.

As noted, fans at last night’s RAW in Chicago chanted “We want Wyatt!” during the in-ring segment with WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. This came after WWE released Wyatt from his contract over the weekend, which came as a shock to the wrestling world.

Rousey took to Twitter this afternoon and knocked fans for how they treated Wyatt at times, pointing to how they chanted “We want beach balls!” during Wyatt’s match with Matt Hardy at WWE Elimination Chamber 2018, which Hardy won.

“I’ve seen you same ‘fans’ chanting #WeWantWyatt last night chanting ‘We want beach balls’ over @WWEBrayWyatt performing. If the @wwe treated him like he was expendable it was because you ungrateful idiots did first,” Rousey wrote.

For those who missed it, you can click here to see and hear the CM Punk and Wyatt chants at last night’s RAW. You can click here for the latest backstage update on Wyatt’s WWE release.

Rousey was expected to return to WWE this year but she announced back in April that she and husband Travis Browne are expecting their first child together. She found out about the pregnancy in January, and then revealed in late June that they are expecting a baby girl later this year. She has been away from WWE since the WrestleMania 35 main event in 2019.

You can see Rousey’s full tweet below:

I’ve seen you same “fans” chanting #WeWantWyatt last night chanting “We want beach balls” over @WWEBrayWyatt performing. If the @wwe treated him like he was expendable it was because you ungrateful idiots did first — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) August 3, 2021

