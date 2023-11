As noted, former WWE and UFC Champion Ronda Rousey popped up at last weekend’s ROH tapings in California, where she teamed with her longtime friend Marina Shafir. Today, ROH confirmed that the match will be airing on this Thursday’s edition of ROH TV on Honor Club.

This was Rousey’s third matchup following her departure from WWE over the summer. Since then, she’s wrestled for Lucha Va Voom, Wrestling REVOLVER, and now ROH. Tony Khan has since confirmed that Rousey is not signed by AEW/ROH.