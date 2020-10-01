As seen below, Ronda Rousey recently released footage from her encounter with former WCW World Heavyweight Champion David Arquette at the WWE NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn IV” event in 2018, the night before her SummerSlam 2018 match with Alexa Bliss.

Rousey and husband Travis Browne were sneaking into Takeover to catch some of the action when Arquette gave her some praise for what she had been doing in WWE.

“Everything you’ve been doing is so incredible, just amazing. Oh, you’re doing great,” Arquette told Rousey the night before the captured the RAW Women’s Title from Bliss.

