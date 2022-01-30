SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair has reportedly pushed for WWE officials to let her have Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38.

As noted, Rousey made her return in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match on Saturday night in St. Louis, winning the match by last eliminating Flair. It’s been reported that Rousey will be a SmackDown Superstar for the most part, but she is scheduled for both shows, beginning with Monday’s RAW. It’s also been reported that she will face Flair at WrestleMania 38, and that her current contract is good for at least until WrestleMania 39.

In an update, WWE sources report that Flair has been pushing for the feud against Rousey for months, according to Fightful Select. WWE has been after Rousey to confirm her return plans since shortly after she gave birth to her daughter back in September.

While Rousey vs. Flair is the blue brand plan for WrestleMania 38, word from within WWE is that Bianca Belair vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will also take place. That was the planned feud as of earlier in the week, but there’s no word on if those plans have changed.

Lynch retained her title over Doudrop at the Royal Rumble, and there was no tease for her WrestleMania challenger. Belair entered the 30-Woman Rumble Match at #8 and was the 27th elimination, tossed out by Flair after picking up just one elimination – Natalya.

Belair and Lynch have feuded on & off since Lynch made her surprise return at SummerSlam back in August, quickly defeating Belair in just 26 seconds for the SmackDown Women’s Title. The impromptu match marked Lynch’s first appearance since taking maternity leave in May 2020, and came because Belair’s original opponent, Sasha Banks, was not cleared to compete.

It will be interesting to see if WWE sticks with Rousey vs. Flair and Belair vs. Lynch, and how those programs heat up with Monday’s post-Rumble RAW and Friday’s post-Rumble SmackDown.

