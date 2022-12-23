Roxanne Perez has nothing but nice things to say about Mandy Rose.

The new NXT women’s champion sat down with BT Sport to give her thoughts on Rose, who she dethroned a couple of weeks ago on NXT television. Perez states that Rose was the utmost professional, and working with her was an absolute pleasure. Check out her full thoughts on their matchup, as well as Rose’s future, in the highlights below.

Says Mandy Rose is amazing and she was happy to work with her:

You know, Mandy is so amazing. She honestly is one of the best and sweetest humans I’ve ever met. Since the moment I stepped into NXT…it’s nerve-racking to be surrounded by people you’ve been inspired by. And one of my first few matches was against her for the NXT women’s championship. She’s always been so sweet to me. She’s always given me the best advice.

How Rose gave her a big hug after their title match:

Before and after the match, she gave me a big hug. We were both crying together. It was cool because she was really happy that she was able to pass it down to me. I’ve gotten so close to her within the last few months. No matter what, she’s going to be amazing and do amazing things.

"You know, Mandy Rose is so amazing. "She was really happy that she was able to pass the title down to me." New NXT Women's Champion @roxanne_wwe discusses the moment the two shared after she brought her 413-day reign to an end ❤️#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/EnVSN2UiPl — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) December 23, 2022

