Ruby Soho has returned to AEW.

Soho has been out of action since the company’s ALL OUT pay-per-view back in September when she badly broke her nose during a mixed tag team matchup featuring Tay Melo, Sammy Guevara, and Ortiz. She returned on this evening’s Dynamite in Indianapolis, where she went after Melo and beat her down.

Soho debuted for AEW back at ALL OUT 2021, where she won the women’s battle royal and later challenged the then world champion Britt Baker to a match at Grand Slam Rampage. Full results to tonight’s Dynamite can be found here.