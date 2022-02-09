AEW President Tony Khan has created big buzz around tonight’s AEW Dynamite talent announcement. As we’ve noted, a top talent is supposed to debut tonight, sign his AEW contract and then wrestle Isiah Kassidy in a qualifying match for the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match.

Khan has indicated in interviews that there could be two debuts tonight. A new name rumored for tonight’s reveal is NJPW star Jay White. Keith Lee seems to be the strongest name rumored, along with Killer Kross.

It was noted by Fightful Select that talent within AEW have also speculated on Lee coming in. It was also said that information on tonight’s debut is being played very close to the vest.

