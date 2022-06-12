RVD made an appearance on Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he was asked about his relationship with Vince McMahon:

“We have a great relationship. I have nothing but respect for him,” Rob shared. “From my personal interactions with him, he’s always been nothing but super respectful to me. From watching so many of his interviews that he does, I find myself agreeing with him almost 100% of the time.” “I really learned to respect him the more I understood about life and just the more I grew. I feel like I was really immature when I worked with him and got busted with the marijuana and dropped the ball and stuff. Not that I’m necessarily above something like that again, but I definitely dropped the ball and I feel bad about that.” “He’s the most important man that I know. I hope Vince lives a long time. I’m grateful to know him.”

