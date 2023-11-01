Sami Callihan sheds some light on how former WWE superstar Ronda Rousey got booked for his Wrestling Revolver promotion.

The Impact star and former world champion discussed this topic during a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, where he states that he got Rousey at the right time and how she really wanted to be a part of the November 16th event, which will donate all its proceeds to the Hawaiian relief fund.

I fell into that one. I’m not going to take credit for that, that it’s some mastermind plan that I went, ‘this is going to be the thing, we’re going to run LA on two and a half weeks notice.’ It’s something that I fell into because my relationships with other people and people putting myself over to Ronda, ‘This is the guy you want to work with.’ Ronda wanted to do this for charity. She wants to do something for the Hawaiian relief fund, her husband is from Hawaii, this is a charity she holds near and dear to her heart. As soon as she brought it up to me, I said, ‘Absolutely, this is 100% something I want to be involved with’ because the money will actually go to help people,” he said. “Every cent we make on ticket sales after production is paid off, every cent is given to charity. A lot of people working the show have said, ‘give my money to charity.’ We’re sending the money directly to families in need.

Rousey also popped up at a random Lucha VaVOOM event in Los Angeles, where she reunited with fellow MMA horsewoman Marina Shafir and competed in an impromptu tag team matchup. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)