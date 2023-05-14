Sami Callihan is ecstatic that Trinity is with IMPACT Wrestling.

The Death Machine spoke about the former WWE superstar during a recent interview on Tru Heel Heat Wrestling. Callihan begins by calling the Knockouts Division one of the very best in all of wrestling. He adds that with the addition of Trinity, the sky is the limit for the promotion.

I would put our Knockouts Division on par, if not better than every division on the planet right now…I think it’s also going to give someone like Trinity, who has been successful in other places, a chance to really show what she’s even capable of even more so. The handcuffs are off [in] Impact Wrestling. I hate to use the term ‘the sky’s the limit,’ but the sky is 100% the limit. And getting a chance to have her on Impact Wrestling is huge for us.

