BLK Jeez opens up about his recent cancer diagnosis.

The NWA star appeared on the Wise Men program to give an update on his health and discuss how he’s feeling mentally after the news.

I’m feeling pretty strong today, feeling positive, mentally strong. My mobility is good which is a great thing. It puts you in a position where you need help. You need people to sort of wait on you and things like that and I’m not that type of person. I’m used to being the one on the go helping everyone else out. So this situation, it was a tough adjustment for me because I could sit back and really just allow myself to be taken care of.

BLK Jeez later breaks down the type of cancer he has and what areas of the body it targets.

Multiple myeloma, which is cancer of the plasma cells. So basically, what this cancer does, it causes bone damage and it leads to bone fractures so originally, what I thought was happening was that I was having a really bad back issue. It’s common (in wrestling) and a lot of us athletes, we sort of gauge how we feel. I guess we can be stubborn as far as going to the doctor. Are we able to move? Yeah, we good. Can we walk? Yeah, we good. So we’re good. But then it got to the point where everything that I would normally try when I’m injured just wasn’t working and I just knew I had to get to the E.R. so we went to the E.R., got bloodwork done and that’s when it came up and I was diagnosed with this. It’s April 1st I think it was. So it hasn’t been a long time but, to me it feels like forever.

A GoFundMe has since been set up to help BLK Jeez with medical payments. It has surpassed its initial goal of $20,000. You can donate by clicking here.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)