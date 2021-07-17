During an interview with Busted Open Radio IMPACT superstar Sami Callihan issued a stern warning to AEW sensation Kenny Omega ahead of their high-stakes world title match at tonight’s Slammiversary pay per view. Hear what the Draw had to say below.

Promises to beat Kenny Omega within an inch of his life:

No, this isn’t going to be your typical 5-star, 6-star, 7-star match at the Tokyo Dome. I’m going to beat Kenny Omega within an inch of his life. What he’s done to IMPACT Wrestling, inside or outside what happens in the wrestling world, I feel blatantly disrespected. I think I have a pretty good track record of what happens when I feel disrespected. Tonight at Slammiversary, I’m telling you right now, I’m going to make Kenny Omega taste his own damn blood.

Says he won’t let AEW bully IMPACT around:

Now that I am the top dog at IMPACT Wrestling, I’ll be damned if I’m going to let a working relationship with another company come in and absolutely dog on IMPACT Wrestling. I’m not going to allow that to happen anymore. Tonight, win or lose, Kenny Omega ain’t going to be walking the same after this match. He did his little ‘Exploding Barbed Wire Match’ at AEW, how cute. Him and Jon Moxley – But I ain’t Jon Moxley. I have bled buckets all over this world. At the same time, I’m also one of the best professional wrestlers walking this planet today. That’s truly dangerous. When I truly get in the zone there’s no restriction because I can do whatever the hell I want.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)