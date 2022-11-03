Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Baltimore featured top star Samoa Joe defending the Ring of Honor Television Championship against Brian Cage, a match that was made by Tony Khan following weeks of The Embassy feuding with WarJoe (Samoa Joe & Wardlow) over the last few weeks.

The two men went to war, with Cage hitting Joe with a number of power maneuvers that nearly saw him win the match. However, Joe would catch Cage in his signature Coquina Clutch submission and pickup the victory.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

