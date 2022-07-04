The legendary Santio Marella recently joined Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda, where Marella spoke on a number of pro-wrestling subjects, including details about his relationship with WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he started to understand McMahon a lot more once he opened his Battle Arts Academy in 2013:

“I opened Battle Arts Academy in 2013 and I became the Vince of my world. I just understood Vince a lot more and sometimes, I get hot for stupid [reasons] because it’s your baby. I had a problem delegating because I wanted things done right and I wanted them done perfect, and I guess that’s why I get hot sometimes at people because I want everything done perfect. I understand why he got hot sometimes. You need those key people just beneath you that you can trust, you know, this guy has your best intentions in mind and it’s good to have a couple of key people. Vince had his fingerprints on every single aspect of the business, everything from a creative design of a pay-per-view poster to programming. There’s a lot of people out there that it’s popular or cool to hate on Vince, but how can you hate on Vince when you enjoyed this product for so long?”

Says every time he approached McMahon he was very welcoming:

“There were times where I didn’t want to approach him because he was busy or working, but every time I ever approached Vince with an idea, I was very welcomed at all times. He’s an awesome guy. I never had a bad experience with Vince, ever. I know other people or people that have, but I have not. He was always like, ‘Knock on the door any time,’ put’s his phone down, glasses off, turns, [and gives] undivided intention. I’m like ‘Wow, this guy is a class act, man.’ The whole family is, actually.”

