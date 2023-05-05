Santos Escobar has massive praise for Bad Bunny.

The Legado Del Fantasma member gave his thoughts on Bad Bunny during a recent interview with Under The Ring, where he called the multi-time Grammy Winner a true WWE superstar and commended him for respecting the wrestling business.

Everyone says Bad Bunny is this recording artist and multi-Grammy winner. He’s none of that to me. He’s a WWE Superstar. He has shown respect, commitment, love, and admiration for what we do. The only way I can repay that is with respect. He earned his way into the WWE ring.

Bad Bunny will be taking on Damian Priest at tomorrow’s Backlash premium live event from Puerto Rico. Escobar says that this matchup will be the most difficult task Bad Bunny has faced yet since he started to wrestle for WWE back in 2021.

He has the most difficult task of his WWE career when he faces Damian Priest. I’ve faced Damian Priest. It won’t be easy. I’m sure Bad Bunny is going to have everything he needs to defeat Damian Priest. If Judgment Day decides to show up, LWO is going to be there.

The betting odds were recently released for Bad Bunny’s showdown with Damian Priest at Backlash. You can see who is favored here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)