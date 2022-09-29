Last night’s AEW Dynamite from Philadelphia saw new women’s division superstar Saraya make her first official address after debuting for the promotion one week ago at Grand Slam. The former multi-time women’s champion promised fans that positive changes were coming to the women’s division before bringing out Toni Storm and some other babyfaces to the ring.

Saraya would eventually be interrupted by Britt Baker and a number of the heels in the division, including the very over Jamie Hayter. This would lead to Saraya revealing that the Toni Storm vs. Serena Deeb interim title match would be a lumberjack match, the very first in AEW.

Speaking on her first segment with AEW Saraya took to Twitter to discuss, admitting that she is a little rusty but hopes that bigger things are coming for the division. She writes, “On a good note I’m so proud of the women yesterday. Not only did they get more than 5 mins to have a match. It was the first ever lumberjack match. A woman on commentary and a good portion of the roster being showcased. That’s a win (even if I was a little rusty.)”

Check it out below.